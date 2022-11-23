Three members of Navarro's soccer team earned All-Region XIV honors, according to head coach Alicia Wilson.

Forward Rafiatu Alhassan, midfielder Minori Saze, and defender Kaede Yamaguchi were selected to the 10-member squad. 

Alhassan, honored once during the regular season as an NJCAA Player Of The Week, finished her 49-match career as Navarro's third-leading goal scorer (49) with 21 assists, 119 points, 11 game-winning goals and five hat tricks.

Saze, a freshman, scored seven goals and accounted for 18 points during Navarro's 13-5 season.

Yamaguchi, a CO-VID super sophomore like Alhassan, was a key defender on a Navarro club that went 33-13-3 over the last three seasons with 29 shutouts.  Yamaguchi totaled 11 goals, 25 assists and 50 points during her Navarro career.  

