Navarro's Bulldogs advance to the Women's Soccer Region XIV title game by blowing out No. 7-ranked LSU-Eunice Sunday afternoon, 4-0.
Rafiatu Alhassan led the way with a Hat Trick, scoring twice in the first half and adding her third goal late in the game. Melike Dincel scored for the Dawgs and goalkeeper Grace Staunton nailed down her 11th shutout with the help of Navarro's aggressive defense that limited the Bengals to just two shots all day.
Navarro (12-4) plays top-ranked Tyler at 3 p.m. Thursday in Tyler for the Region title. The Apaches, who are the defending national champs, are unbeaten and have edged Navarro twice this season.
But Navarro, which has won six in a row, is coming off what was arguably the Bulldogs' best game of the season, and the Bulldogs always play Tyler tougher than anyone.
They came together and destroyed the the No. 7 team in the nation on Sunday.
"Everybody was ready. Everybody was on the same page," said Navarro coach Alicia Wilson, who has led her Bulldogs to the title game all six years she has been at Navarro.
"They wanted this win," she said. "There was just something about winning to continue the season. They had a different edge. They know what to do and they know how to do it. You could see it. They followed instructions and got the job done."
The Bulldogs dominated the game. Alhassan scored her first goal in the 17th minute with an assist from Kaede Yamaguchi, a pile-on celebration that told everyone at the Roark Montgomery Soccer Complex how much the Bulldogs wanted this one.
Alhassan came right back and scored three minutes later with a double assist from Cristina Obama and Lacey Murray, and the Dawgs took a 3-0 lead with a goal from Dincel with four minutes left in the half.
Alhassan scored her third goal with an assist from Guinevere Borja in the 85th minute sending Navarro to the title game in style.
'We're healthy and we are playing and we're doing what the coaches instructed them to do," Wilson said. "We're playing together, and we need to keep that momentum going Thursday. It's going to be cold and rainy so you have to be mentally tough."
It's almost impossible to beat Tyler in Tyler, but Wilson feels good about her team's chances.
