Alicia Wilson was smiling.
Smiling with a big, no holding back smile.
She had just won here 100th game at Navarro, and it was hard to remember when she arrived to coach the women's soccer team Wilson, an international player who was a speed demon in the pros, had no team.
Well, almost. She had five players and the season was rapidly approaching. It seemed impossible for her to put together a team with the clock running.
But she did it with a whirlwind non-stop effort that still amazes anyone who was around in the summer of 2014 to watch Wilson pull off her magic. Wilson hasn't stopped running yet. Well, she did stop for a few glorious minutes Wednesday afternoon after her Bulldogs won the 100th game in her Navarro career.
"I didn't really know it," she said. "They came out to the field and told me. I was surprised." And then she smiled again.
Just like in the summer of 2014, Wilson hasn't got much time to stop. It has been a bumpy season and she recently lost her goalkeeper to an ACL injury. Her Bulldogs have dominated most of the time -- they always do -- but are in third place in the Region XIV race, and could be shut out of making another trip to the nationals.
"We're going to have to win the Region Tournament to get in," she said. "We can do it but we have to play well. We need to make a run."
Her Bulldogs are already running toward the end of the regular season, and have a five-game winning streak, including Wednesday's 8-0 win over North American, which gave Wilson No. 100. They came right back and romped over Trinity Valley 12-0 on Friday and have now outscored opponents 24-0 in the five game streak.
They play in Tyler Wednesday night and close out the regular season at home against Blinn at 3:30 p.m. Saturday. Then it's off to the Region XIV Tournament, knowing they must beat Tyler in the semifinal and win the title to open the door to another trip to nationals.
Tyley will do everything it can to stop Rafiatu Alhassan Wednesday and again in the tournament, Alhassan, an All-American who can scorch any JUCO team in the nation, has scored 15 goals, including five in her last two games.
Wilson always has weapons, and this year's team is no different. Eight players scored against TVCC and Wilson's game plan no matter the opponent is always based on speed and more speed.
Players such as Kaede Yamaguchi, Lacy Murray, Azucena Martinez, Freja Solberg-Jensen, Avrie Selvage, Minor Saze, Nevillegail Able, Jayven Howarth, Sydney Robinson, Daniela Pena and Suza Narusawa have all had big moments this season -- and are looking for more during a stretch run.
"We have to come together and play well now," she said, knowing the stakes are high.
Wilson can still probably beat any of her players in a race and bury any of Tyler's players in a 100-meter dash. But speed and skill are not enough in the postseason where an unlucky shot or a bad call or even a horrible unexplainable call can end a season.
Wilson knows to get to the nationals her team has to get red-hot next week in the Region Tournament and run all the way to Georgia, where this year's national tournament is being played.
If the Bulldogs make that run, you can bet Wilson will be smiling again ...
