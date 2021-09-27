Navarro's women's soccer team completed an amazing week Sunday with a 14-0 victory over Trinity Valley as the Bulldogs won their fourth in a row and third game of the week.
That's right, 14-0.
Rafiatu Alhassan has been on fire, and was unstoppable in Athens, where she scored four goals in a little more than a half to lead the Bulldogs. Alhassan scored nine goals in three victories last week with a Hat Trick against Northeast (5-0), a brace over Paris (4-0) and Navarro's landslide win over TVCC.
Lacy Murray nailed a Hat Trick Sunday and also handed out an assist and Nathi Rojas scored twice and had an assist. Kaede Yamaguchi had a huge game, scoring a goal and delivering three assists and a total of six Bulldogs found the back of the net.
Daniella Mannoquin, Victoria Templin and Guinevere Borja all scored, and Daniele Pena scored a goal and handed out an assist. Jada Brown set up the first goal of the night with an assist to Alhassan and Melissa Olivares had two assists.
Melike Dincel had a busy night and a big game, handing out three assists, and three goal keepers combined for the shutout as Grace Staunton and Alyssa Smith played 20 minutes each and Zoe Ellis got the win by playing the final 50 minutes of the night.
