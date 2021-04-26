Navarro's women's soccer team has been sitting out for weeks, but on their return to the field for the first time since their season opener they crushed Northeast 7-0 Sunday.
"We finally got to play," said Navarro coach Alicia Wilson, whose Bulldogs hadn't played since April 2. "They were excited to get out there and play a game. Everyone was eager to play and we made some good plays."
But now Navarro has to play four games in one week and play a crowded and demanding schedule the rest of the way.
"We have a tight schedule (to make up the games we lost), and have to play Tyler on Tuesday. And we have a game on Thursday and Friday," Wilson said. "It will be a tough schedule but we have to be up to the task."
Lacy Ann Murray had a monster game against Northeast, scoring three goals and handing out two assists, and Rafiatu Alhassan scored a goal and set up four goals with timely assists. Manami Okada, Marta Gonzalez and Guinevere Borja all scored a goal in the romp.
