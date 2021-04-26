Navarro's Lacy Ann Murray

Daily Sun File photo/Ron Farmer

Navarro's Lacy Ann Murray scored three goals and handed out two assis in Navarro's 7-0 romp over Northeast on Sunday.

Navarro's women's soccer team has been sitting out for weeks, but on their return to the field for the first time since their season opener they crushed Northeast 7-0 Sunday.

"We finally got to play," said Navarro coach Alicia Wilson, whose Bulldogs hadn't played since April 2. "They were excited to get out there and play a game. Everyone was eager to play and we made some good plays."

But now Navarro has to play four games in one week and play a crowded and demanding schedule the rest of the way.

"We have a tight schedule (to make up the games we lost), and have to play Tyler on Tuesday. And we have a game on Thursday and Friday," Wilson said. "It will be a tough schedule but we have to be up to the task."

Lacy Ann Murray had a monster game against Northeast, scoring three goals and handing out two assists, and Rafiatu Alhassan scored a goal and set up four goals with timely assists. Manami Okada, Marta Gonzalez and Guinevere Borja all scored a goal in the romp.

