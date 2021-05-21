Here we go again ...
Even in a season that was postponed for months and shoved from autumn to spring, a season of battling COVID concerns and a schedule that stopped and started with more delays than a Dallas traffic jam on Central Expressway -- even after all that and more Navarro will face Tyler for the women's soccer Region XIV title Friday night.
The two national powers have meeting like this for years, including every season since Alicia Wilson took over at Navarro back in 2015. Once again Tyler is ranked No. 1 in the nation, and once again Navarro's 12th-ranked Bulldogs will be the only team to challenge Tyler before the NJCAA nationals.
Tyler is unbeaten and Navarro has lost twice -- both close games to Tyler -- but even though the title game at 5 p.m. Friday is at Tyler's Pat Hartley Field, the Bulldogs have a good chance to win.
They played twice at Community National Bank & Trust Stadium this week and won the Region Quarterfinal and Region Semifinal games easily, beating Paris 5-0 and handling Blinn 5-1 on Wednesday.
The Navarro women are all wearing shirts under their jerseys with tributes to teammate Martha Gonzalez, who suffered a concussion in the last regular season game last week. The Bulldogs are also wearing wrist bands with Gonzalez's No. 18 to show their support.
There's a strong bond on this team, and that's part of the success story this spring, a run that has brought Navarro (8-2-1) right back to the annual (although in the spring rather than fall) title showdown against Tyler (12-0).
"We're playing well," Wilson said. "We've been building. I think we're getting some momentum and if can take that momentum into this game we should be good."
The Bulldogs lost 3-2 at Tyler earlier this year, and Wilson has a lot of confidence in her team. She knows one of the keys will be to stop Tyler's top player, a talented striker from Ghana.
It's ironic because Tyler never recruited any players from Ghana until Wilson started recruiting Ghana players a couple of years ago. That's how intense the rivalry is between the two national powers who have both been going to nationals since the NJCAA added at large teams to the national list of qualifiers.
Navarro's loaded with talent, starting with Rafiatu Alhassan, an electric player from Ghana who has added a spark and drive to this year's team that is full of talent such as Lacy Ann Murray, an incredibly athletic midfielder from Jamaica, goalkeeper Grace Staunton, who has seven shutouts, Laura Jansa, who has led the Bulldogs for two seasons, and Manami Okada, who scored the first goal Wednesday against Blinn with a double assist from Jansa and Alhassan.
Jansa also scored against Blinn as well as Kaede Yamaguchi, who had an assist from Murray, and Laia Gonzalez, who scored in both wins this week.
Alhassan, who scored an unassisted goal against Blinn to give Navarro a 3-0 cushion, leads the Dawgs with 12 goals and 12 assists, and will no doubt be marked Friday by Tyler, which plays a very physical game, especially at home.
But as always the Bulldogs match up stride for stride against Tyler, which pounds everyone and always barely beats Navarro.
So here we go again.
"We have just as good a chance to win as they do," Wilson said.
