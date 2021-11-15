There are tough losses, bitter losses and then there's what happened to Navarro's women's soccer team Monday in Daytona Beach, where they battled all afternoon in a gut-wrenching loss to No. 2-ranked Seminole State (Ok.) in their opening game in pool play in the NJCAA Women's National Tournament.
Not only did the Bulldogs lose but the game was decided in penalty kicks after a 0-0 tie after regulation and two scoreless overtime periods. That left it up to what most soccer coaches hate -- a penalty kick format in which each team gets five penalty kicks.
To make Monday's loss even worse, the Bulldogs fell 3-2 in PKs -- the final score was officially 1-0.
Navarro dominated the game, outshooting Seminole 16-7, and in the PK round Navarro goalkeeper Grace Staunton, who had shutouts in 11 of Navarro's 12 victories this season, made two dramatic saves, which is unusual in a PK loss.
"Gracie made two saves and the other goalkeeper made only one," Wilson said. "We had it when the other goalkeeper guessed wrong, but we missed the shot.
"We dominated them in the game, but we just couldn't put the ball in the back of the net," she said. "Soccer is a cruel game. We had so many chances ... We had shots hit the post. It was really a tough loss."
The Bulldogs, who reached the nationals with an at-large bid after playing what was arguably the most difficult schedule in the nation, was the 11th seed in the 12-team tournament. The Dawgs had a difficult pool that consisted of three teams, including No. 2 Seminole and No. 7 Snow.
The Bulldogs face Snow at 11 a.m. (CDT) Tuesday and must win by two goals to have a chance to come out of pool play and advance to the semifinals. Snow plays Seminole State Wednesday.
The top team in the pool advances, so Seminole can clinch with a Navarro loss and a victory over Snow. Navarro must beat Snow Tuesday and hope Snow knocks off Seminole State to forge a three-way tie. The first tiebreaker is goals against pool opponents and that's why Navarro needs to beat Snow by two goals.
The Bulldogs, who reached the nationals with an at-large bid after playing what was arguably the most difficult schedule in the nation, had problems scoring this season when they lost. But romped over teams when they won, outscoring opponents 68-9.
Still, few teams in the country played better defense than Navarro, which stopped the No. 2 team in the nation, which had scored 64 goals in 20 games this season, all afternoon Monday .
Now the Bulldogs have to regroup Tuesday from the most bitter loss of the season to stay alive.
"We have to come back (Tuesday)," Wilson said. "We played very, very well against the No. 2 team in the country. They battled. Unfortunately, we didn't get the win."
