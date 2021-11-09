They're in!!!
They're tough and talented and tenacious -- and they're in -- all the way from here to Daytona.
That's the news delivered to Navarro's women's soccer team Tuesday morning when the Bulldogs found out they had received an at-large bid to the NJCAA Division I Soccer Tournament in Daytona, Fla., where the top 12 teams in the nation will battle for the national title from Nov. 13 through Nov. 20.
Pins and needles -- that's what the Bulldogs were sitting on (and also a pretty comfortable couch in their locker room) as they watched TV and heard the news.
"They went crazy, and starting yelling and jumping all over the place," said Bulldogs coach Alicia Wilson, who has led her team to the National Tournament three of the past four years. "They were very excited."
Could this be their year?
Wilson's Bulldogs went 12-5 this season, but three of those losses came to defending champ, No. 1 and unbeaten Tyler, and 11 of the Dawgs' victories were shutouts. They played six games against nationally-ranked teams and were in every game.
Teams with lighter schedules took up the Top 10 spots, leaving two at-large bids that didn't fill up until Tuesday morning -- and filled the Bulldog locker room with joy.
Navarro has been led all season by Rafiatu Alhassan, who scored 22 goals, and goalkeeper Grace Staunton, who -- along with a talented and disciplined defense, produced 11 shutouts.
Alhassan and defender/midfielder Nathi Rojas (10 goals and six assists) were both named National Player of the Week over a three-week span, and players such as Kaede Yamaguchi (five goals and 11 assists) and Lacey Murray (six goals and six assists) all had big moments to help the Bulldogs earn the trip to Daytona.
The Bulldogs, who arrive as the No. 11-seed, face No. 2-seed Seminole at 11 a.m. Monday, and play No. 7-seeded Snow Community College at 11 a.m. Tuesday in pool play.
Wilson made no pretense about why they're thrilled to make the trip.
"We're going there to win -- nothing else," she said.
