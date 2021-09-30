Alicia Wilson says her team is finding its groove -- not to mention finding the back of the net.
The 13th-ranked Bulldogs extended their winning streak to four with a 3-1 victory over Angelina Wednesday night at the Roark Montgomery Soccer Complex and have now scored 24 goals during the streak.
Rafiatu Alhassan was named the NJCAA's Division I Player of the Week for her outstanding performance last week when she scored six goals in two games, and slashed and dashed her way to a nine-goal scoring binge over a three-game stretch.
To give you an idea just how well Wilson's team is playing right now, consider this: Alhassan didn't score against Angelina.
"I think we're getting into a rhythm or a groove right now," Wilson said. "I feel like they are getting into form. understanding their roles and the responsibilities in terms of the team dynamic."
The chemistry is definitely there these days and the Bulldogs are feeding off that feeling and each other.
"They're excited," Wilson said. "They like the challenge. They have embraced it, and we're building it into something that I feel is building and creating momentum."
The Bulldogs are now 5-2 as they head into October.
Kaede Yamaguchi had a huge night against Angelina, a team that likes to play a physical brand of soccer. Yamaguchi used her speed and agility and was involved in all three goals, handing out a pair of assists and scoring the third goal herself.
Nevillegail Able scored Navarro's first goal with an assists from Yamaguchi and Nathi Rojas scored the second goal off the game with an assist from Yamaguchi, who blasted in the third goal on a free kick.
"We feel good about the way we're playing," Wilson said. "We need to build on it and keep it going."
