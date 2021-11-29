Navarro's women's soccer team, which reached the NJCAA Tournament, landed five players -- all sophomores -- on the All-Region XIV First-team.
Forwards Rafiatu Alhassan and Nathalie Rojas, midfielder Kaede Yamaguchi, defender Marta Forne and goalkeeper Grace Staunton were all First-team selections from Alicia Wilson's team.
Alhassan, who earned Player of the Week honors this season, led the Bulldogs all season and finished fifth in the nation in scoring with 23 goals. She was also fifth in total points (goals and assists) with 52. She led the Dawgs over two seasons, scoring 34 goals in her career at Navarro. She also led the team in assists with 15, scoring 83 points in her career, and had five hat tricks and two four-goal performances.
Rojas also was a national Player of the Week this season, and finished with 10 goals and six assists (26 points) and was a big reason the Bulldogs won 12 games and advanced to the NJCAA Tournament, where technically they didn't lose a game. They were eliminated with two losses in penalty kicks after playing to ties through regulation and two overtimes with both Seminole and Snow College.
Yamaguchi was a key member of the Dawgs for two years and finished with eight goals and 17 assists (36 points). She had two game-winning goals.
Forne helped lead a Navarro defense that had a remarkable 11 shutouts this season. She also scored twice with three assists and totaled seven points. May, 2021.
Staunton had an amazing career at Navarro that spanned three seasons (because of schedule changes due to COVID-19 protocols). She played in the field at times but lived in the goal box, where she started 45 games and ended her career with a 32-10-2, making 167 career saves while allowing just 36, mostly against the top-ranked teams in the nation goals. She posted 11 shutouts during Navarro's 12-win season.
