The Bulldogs, who are facing a brutal schedule to make up two weeks of lost games, had no trouble beating Paris 6-0 Thursday as Grace Staunton posted her second shutout of the week, and five players scored for Navarro.
Laura Jansa scored Navarro's first and third goals to lead the way. Rafiatu Alhassan scored the second goal, Zoe Bricena scored the fourth, Laia Gonzalez scored the fifth and Manami Okada scored the final goal.
The Bulldogs, who have lost two close games against Tyler's top-ranked team in the nation, have won twice, outscoring Northeast and Paris by a combined 13-0 this week. They played Northeast Sunday, Tyler on Tuesday and Paris on Thursday.
Alicia Wilson's team plays Jacksonville on the road Friday and travels to Paris for a game on Sunday, which means the Bulldogs will have played five games in seven days.
"The schedule is unrelenting," Wilson said. "We have to deal with it and do what we can do. We're rotating players, but playing all these games means with are playing with heavy legs.
"We have to stay mentally strong and get through this. The game in Jacksonville is a big game. They've got a lot of new players and are much better."
