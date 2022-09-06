MOUNT PLEASANT – Navarro's Bulldogs opened their Region XIV soccer season on the road and ripped their way past Northeast 4-1 to start the conference season on Saturday.
Once again Alicia Wilson has a formidable team with hopes of winning a national title and her Bulldogs took some impressive steps in the Region XIV opener. They are ranked No. 10 in the nation in the preseason NJCAA Division I poll.
There's plenty of talent and lots of balance on the 2022 Bulldogs. That was more than evident in the region opener as four Bulldog players scored: Minori Saze and Payton Wallace scored goals along with All-American Rafiatu Alhassan and All-Conference player Kaiatu Yamaguchi to help the Dawgs improve to 2-0 this season. They opened with a 1-0 victory over Richland last week.
The Bulldogs bombarded the net, firing 17 shots at NTCC as they dominated play throughout the match.
Saze scored an unassisted goal 15 minutes into the game. Ten minutes later, Navarro built the lead to 2-0 when Alhassan found the back of the net for her second goal of the season.
Northeast Texas trimmed NC's lead in half at the 62-minute mark on Osiris Duarte's penalty kick. But the Bulldogs battled right back, striking for a pair of goals within one minute and padded their lead.
At the 81-minute mark, Wallace scored off a nice assist from Nevillegail Able and Yamaguchi nailed her first goal of the season with an assist from Suzu Narasawa to make it a 4-1 game.
Navarro travels on Wednesday to continue Region XIV play with a 2 p.m. match at Paris against the Dragons at Noyes Field.
Navarro's first Region XIV home game is at 4:30 p.m. Saturday against Jacksonville, which fell in its region opener to Tyler 2-0.
