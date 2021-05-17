Navarro's women's soccer team opens play in the Region XIV Tournament with a home game at 5 p.m. Monday vs. Paris. The opening round game is scheduled to be played at Community National Bank & Trust Stadium.
The 11th-ranked Bulldogs finished the regular season at 6-2-1 after playing to a scoreless tie against LSU-Eunice on Friday. Both losses were in close games to No.1-ranked Tyler. They had won five in a row and outscored those five opponents 22-1 that included a 2-1 win over Paris, going into Friday's tie against LSU-Eunice.
Alicia Wilson's team has been led all season by Rafiatu Alhassan, Manami Okada, Lacy Ann Murray, Laura Jansa and goalkeeper Grace Staunton.
