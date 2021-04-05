They had to wait 16 months to play, and if that wasn't bad enough Navarro's women's soccer team had to open the long-awaited season against their biggest rival, Tyler, which begins as the No. 1-ranked team in the NJCAA national poll. Navarro was ranked No. 8 in the preseason poll.
You would think the folks who put together the schedule (Navarro had nothing to do with it) would have more sense than to put two teams ranked in the Top 10 in the first game of the season.
The 3-1 loss to Tyler won't matter if Navarro earns its third consecutive trip to the NJCAA's national tournament -- that's the goal every season.
Navarro coach Alicia Wilson's team realizes that Friday's spring opener was actually the beginning of two seasons in one -- the Bulldogs play their regular fall season in a few months. That means Navarro will have a chance to reach two national tournaments n the next seven months.
Wilson is focusing on her team more than the schedule. After all, Navarro has 14 (that's right, 14) new faces on a team that returns just four starters. Those 14 players had no idea that the soccer program at Tyler lives and breathes to beat Navarro.
"You can tell them about playing Tyler," Wilson said. "You can tell them about the intensity and the rivalry, but until they step on the field they don't really realize it."
Navarro's games against Tyler have historically not only been incredibly intense, but very physical and many times controversial. Wilson said now her new players know what the rivalry is like.
"They are going to be tougher as a team because of what happened in the first game," she said. "It was a wake-up call to see where we are. I'm excited about the new players and our team. I think as we go through the season we will gain confidence and start gelling as a team."
All four returning starters are exceptional players from goalkeeper Grace Staunton, who had some highlight tape saves against Tyler, to Manami Okada, who had a big season back in 2019 when the Bulldogs last played and Laura Jansa, a versatile and talented player, and Nathalie Rojas, who should all be leaders this season.
Wilson has a strong freshman group, led by Rafiatu Alhassan, a tremendous player from Ghana who scored Navarro's goal against Tyler, Lacy Ann Murray, a quick and athletic force from Jamaica, and Demetria Wilson, a strong and solid defender.
"I think we have a good group," coach Wilson said. "We have 14 new players and I am looking forward to seeing them grow and mature. I know they will have to make adjustments and all learn to play together, but I'm looking forward to seeing what this team can accomplish."
Playing spring soccer is new, but Wilson said having two seasons may help her young team.
"It's an unusual year and we're taking it in stride, having two seasons in one," she said. "We're going to enjoy it. I'm excited to see them get going."
