Navarro's women's soccer program's biggest rival isn't just Tyler, which won the 2019 NJCAA title and is unbeaten and ranked No. 1 again in 2021.
The Bulldogs' biggest obstacle is geography.
That's why they don't automatically go to the NJCAA national tournament every year. And that's exactly why the Bulldogs are once again waiting to find out if they will play in the nationals as an at-large team.
Alicia Wilson's team is trying to earn a third consecutive berth in the nationals after being chosen as an at-large team in 2018 and 2019. Once again the Bulldogs are waiting to hear if they have played well enough to make it to Evans Ga. to compete in the 12-team nationals.
They would be a slam dunk if you polled the eight teams the Bulldogs (8-3-1) beat this season. They outscored opponents 39-1 in those games, and finished the season eight shutouts. All three losses were to Tyler's unbeaten and No.-ranked team.
It happens like clockwork every year: Navarro hammers everyone and plays Tyler three times. Usually all three games are very close, and most of the time the Bulldogs win at least one of them. One could argue the only reason Friday's 4-1 loss in the Region XIV title at Tyler wasn't close was because Navarro was playing its fourth game in eight days. In the previous game at Tyler the Apaches hung on to win 3-2.
Navarro's not complaining, just waiting to hear from the NJCAA, which will announce the three at-large teams on Wednesday. The number was dropped from four to three this year, which also hurts Navarro, the 12th-ranked team in the nation.
But are their any other teams ranked in the Top 11 that would have beaten Tyler three times? Twice? Or even once?
If Navarro didn't play Tyler they would have finished the season at 8-0-1 with two victories over Jacksonville, a top 20 team.
"We're practicing," said Wilson, who believes her team has a good chance to get the at-large berth. "We practiced Monday and will practice Tuesday, and then wait and see what happens on Wednesday. We're just waiting. We don't know.
"It's kind of up in the air,'' she said. "I hope we get in. If not we will just have to get ready for next fall."
