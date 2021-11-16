Daily Sun File photo/Ron Farmer

Navarro's Rafiatu Alhassan (10), seen here in an earlier game, scored a goal with 11 minutes left and Kaede Yamaguchi scored with 37 minutes left in regulation Tuesday, but the Bulldogs saw their season end with their second loss in PKs in two days at the NJCAA Women's National Tournament, falling just short to Snow 6-5 in PKs.

Navarro was a handful of seconds from winning and staying alive, but Snow scored with 14 seconds left to knot the score at 2-2 and send the game to overtime.

