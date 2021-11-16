Navarro's women's soccer team saw its season end Tuesday with another bitter loss in penalty kicks in their second game at the NJCAA National Tournament in Daytona Beach.
The Bulldogs fell to No.2-ranked Seminole State Monday in the opening round of pool play in the 12-team tournament in a penalty-kick loss, and had to win Tuesday against No. 7 Snow to stay alive.
For the second day in a row Alicia Wilson's team battled all day but was forced to decide the game in penalty kicks after a 2-2 tie after regulation and two scoreless overtime periods.
The Bulldogs came up just short, losing 6-5 in PKs.
Snow took a 1-0 lead with 39 minutes left in the game but Kaede Yamaguchi knotted the score at 1-1 after taking a beautiful cross from Jayven Howarth, who sent the ball past Snow's defense on a 45 degree angle across the field, where Yamaguchi connected while the ball was in the air, blasting a shot into the net to knot things 1-1 with 37 minutes left in the game.
Then with 11 minutes left to play Rafiatu Alhassan, who led the Bulldogs all year, took a rebound on the left side of the goal and slammed home a 2-1 lead with her 23rd goal of the season.
Snow's Fiona Jensen scored with 14 seconds left to send the game to overtime, and two OT periods were not enough to produce another goal -- forcing a second brutal PK ending in two days for Navarro.
Losing in penalty kicks is a bitter way to end a game and a season, and it was especially painful for the Bulldogs, who played well enough to win in both games and came within 14 seconds of winning and staying alive on Tuesday.
