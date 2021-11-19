Navarro women's soccer coach Alicia Wilson left the NJCAA Division I Women's National Tournament in Daytona Beach more determined than ever after her team lost back-to-back games on penalty kicks.
"We're going to get one," she said. "We will get one!"
Navarro has come close to winning a national title, but it is almost impossible to determined just how close the 2021 team was because no one beat them in the nationals.
They lost twice in games that were tied throughout regulation and two overtime periods and ended in the unpopular format in which each team gets penalty kicks to decide the survivor.
It was a bitter end for the Bulldogs, who saw their season season end Tuesday with not one, but two agonizing losses in penalty kicks in their second game at the NJCAA National Tournament in Daytona Beach.
"They were shattered," said Wilson of her heartbroken team that played brilliantly in both games, but lost.
"I told them to hold their heads up high," she said. "I am very proud of all of them. They stepped up and played great. We could have won both of the games.
"Having to lose both games like that .. It was heartbreaking -- obviously. Technically, both games were a tie, but's that's futbol. They played their hearts out, and we could have won both games."
The Bulldogs fell to No.2-ranked Seminole State Monday in the opening round of pool play in the 12-team tournament in a penalty-kick loss, and had to win Tuesday against No. 7 Snow to stay alive. That game was tied 2-2 after regulation and was still knotted 2-2 after two overtimes.
For the second day in a row Alicia Wilson's team battled all day but was forced to decide the game in penalty kicks after a 2-2 tie after regulation and two scoreless overtime periods.
The Bulldogs came up just short, losing 6-5 in PKs.
Snow took a 1-0 lead with 39 minutes left in the game but Kaede Yamaguchi knotted the score at 1-1 after taking a beautiful cross from Jayven Howarth, who sent the ball past Snow's defense on a 45 degree angle across the field, where Yamaguchi connected while the ball was in the air, blasting a shot into the net to knot things 1-1 with 37 minutes left in the game.
Then with 11 minutes left to play Rafiatu Alhassan, who led the Bulldogs all year, took a rebound on the left side of the goal and slammed home a 2-1 lead with her 23rd goal of the season.
Snow's Fiona Jensen scored with 29 seconds left to send the game to overtime, and two OT periods were not enough to produce another goal -- forcing a second brutal PK ending in two days for Navarro.
Losing in penalty kicks is a bitter way to end a game and a season, and it was especially painful for the Bulldogs, who played well enough to win in both games and came within 29 seconds of winning and staying alive on Tuesday.
Monday's game
There are tough losses, bitter losses and then there's what happened to Navarro's women's soccer team Monday in Daytona Beach, where they battled all afternoon in a gut-wrenching loss to No. 2-ranked Seminole State (Ok.) in their opening game in pool play in the NJCAA Women's National Tournament.
Not only did the Bulldogs lose but the game was decided in penalty kicks after a 0-0 tie after regulation and two scoreless overtime periods. That left it up to what most soccer coaches hate -- a penalty kick format in which each team gets five penalty kicks.
To make Monday's loss even worse, the Bulldogs fell 3-2 in PKs.
Navarro dominated the game, outshooting Seminole 16-7, and in the PK round Navarro goalkeeper Grace Staunton, who had shutouts in 11 of Navarro's 12 victories this season, made two dramatic saves, which is unusual in a PK loss.
"Gracie made two saves and the other goalkeeper made only one," Wilson said. "We had it when the other goalkeeper guessed wrong, but we missed the shot.
"We dominated them in the game, but we just couldn't put the ball in the back of the net," she said. "Soccer is a cruel game. We had so many chances ... We had shots hit the post. It was really a tough loss."
The Bulldogs, who reached the nationals with an at-large bid after playing what was arguably the most difficult schedule in the nation, was the 11th seed in the 12-team tournament. The Dawgs had a difficult pool that consisted of three teams, including No. 2 Seminole and No. 7 Snow.
The Bulldogs face Snow at 11 a.m. (CDT) Tuesday and Snow plays Seminole State Wednesday.
The top team in the pool advances, so Seminole can clinch with a Navarro loss and a victory over Snow. Navarro must beat Snow Tuesday and hope Snow knocks off Seminole State to forge a three-way tie. The first tiebreaker is goals against pool opponents and that's why Navarro needs to beat Snow by two goals.
The Bulldogs, who reached the nationals with an at-large bid after playing what was arguably the most difficult schedule in the nation, had problems scoring this season when they lost. But romped over teams when they won, outscoring opponents 68-9.
Still, few teams in the country played better defense than Navarro, which stopped the No. 2 team in the nation, which had scored 64 goals in 20 games this season, all afternoon Monday .
"We played very, very well against the No. 2 team in the country. They battled. Unfortunately, we didn't get the win," Wilson said.
"We played great in both losses. They showed up and played big-time. I'm very, very proud of them.
"We just have to go out and recruit and get back to the national tournament next year and do our best. We're going to get one. We're going to get one!"
