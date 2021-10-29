Navarro's women's soccer team took the first step in the long and winding postseason by defeating Blinn 1-0 Thursday at home at the Roark Montgomery Soccer Complex.
The 17th-ranked Bulldogs move on to the Region XIV semifinals Sunday at Tyler JC, where they face No. 7 LSU-Eunice. at 4 p.m. The two semifinal winners advance to the Region XIV title game on Thursday.
It was the third time Navarro met Blinn, which failed to score in the three games, falling to Navarro 1-0, 5-0 and 1-0 in the region tournament. Navarro goalkeeper Grace Staunton nailed down her 10th shutout of the season for Navarro, which is now 11-4.
The Bulldogs were able to negotiate a 32 mph wind on Thursday and broke the scoreless game when Rafiatu Alhassan, who has led the Dawgs in scoring all season, scored early in the second half. Nathi Rojas got the assist.
Navarro will try to make it back to the NJCAA Division I Tournament with a team that has looked very good at times and struggled at others. Navarro rarely has a four-loss season.
"It's up to the players now," said Navarro coach Alicia Wilson, whose teams have been nationally ranked every year since she took over the program in 2015. "I talked to the players after the game and told them you can't play that way against LSU. We have to pick it up."
After beating Blinn to win their fourth in a row, Wilson came right to the point, telling her players they were fortunate to win, but that it is always about winning.
"I told them I would rather have an ugly win than a pretty loss," she said.
