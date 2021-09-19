Home never looked sweeter for Navarro's nationally-ranked women's soccer team than Sunday night when Alicia Wilson's team returned to the Roark Montgomery Soccer Complex and celebrated with a 5-0 victory over Northeast.
You think the Bulldogs like playing at home?
Consider this: They are 2-2 this season and in their two home games they have outscored opponents 16-0. But they can't seem to get a break on the road -- and that's nothing new for this talented program.
It was a pretty happy homecoming for Rafiatu Alhassan, who had a hat trick against Northeast, scoring twice in the first half and adding a goal in the second half.
Isabella Benavidez had a brace, scoring Navarro's third goal of the first half, and the fifth goal of the night late in the second half. Benavidez also handed out an assist.
Alhassan opened the scoring with a laser shot in the 23rd minute off a nice assist from Daniela Pena, who had a big game, hustling all night when she seemed to be everywhere at once.
Alhassan scored again six minutes later off a corner kick from Kaede Yamaguchi and an assist from Benavidez, who made it 3-0 with her first goal in the 32nd minute of the game, thanks to a slick assist from Lacy Murray.
The Bulldogs scored two late goals to put a little emphasis on the victory when Alhassan slammed in her Hat Trick goal off an assist from Nevillegail Able and Benavidez took an assist from Guinevere Borja and turned it into a 5-0 final in the 87th minute.
The fifth goal of the night came on Navarro's 21st shot as the Bulldogs dominated the play from beginning to end.
The Bulldogs are ranked No. 14 in the NJCAA Division 1 national poll, and are trying to get back to the national tournament, where they have become a staple.
They took a step in the right direction Sunday with their impressive conference victory over Northeast, which failed to score against goalkeeper Grace Staunton, who chalked up her second shutout of the season.
They won't be back home again until Sept. 29 when they host Angelina. They travel to Paris on Wednesday and to Athens to face Trinity Valley on Saturday, which (do the math) means their unfriendly schedule had the Bulldogs playing five of their first seven conference games on the road.
Contrast that to Tyler's national championship team's first eight conference games, which are divided into a normal four at home and four away split.
No matter, it just felt good to be home for the Bulldogs.
