Navarro's women's soccer team has seen some bumps in the road this season, but it was all smooth and slick and fast and furious Thursday at the Roark Montgomery Soccer Complex, where the Dawgs opened the Region XIV Tournament with a 2-0 victory over Paris.
Both goals came in the second half. Kaede Yamaguchi scored an unassisted goal at 59:07 and Azucena Martinez scored at 76:23 off a nice assist from Payton Wallace.
Raifiatu Alhassan, who leads the Bulldogs with 15 goals, sat out a good portion of the game after receiving a yellow card.
But the only thing that mattered was Navarro's victory as the Dawgs took the first step in the postseason with their leading scorer missing most of the game and their third goalkeeper of the season tossing a shutout.
"We have a team that can get there (national tournament) if we play well," said Navarro coach Alicia Wilson, whose team has reached the title game since her first season at Navarro in 2014. Wilson is looking to make her ninth consecutive trip to the Region XIV title game and her fourth to the NJCAA National Tournament.
"We've got to win the region to get there," she added. "It has been a long season. I've never lost two goalkeepers in the same year to ACL injuries."
Navarro is now 14-4 and ranked 18th in the nation, despite injuries and some tough luck along the way. Charlotte Poehl started the season in goal and had eight shutouts before suffering an ACL injury earlier this month.
Hannah Lesco replaced Poehl and then suffered an ACL injury, and now Leilani Kato gets most of the time in goal. Kato is a freshman defender who walked on and earned her place on the team -- and now is in the harsh spotlight in the playoffs.
"She's a good defender," Wilson said. "She would do anything for the team. She's that kind of player. And she hasn't been scored on (in two games, including the win over Paris)."
Kato has had some help.
Navarro's defenders are all exceptional, and the deep lineup gives Wilson and the Dawgs tons of options.
Nevillegail Able, Daniela Marroquin, Yamaguchi and Martinez lead Navarro's defensive front and Sydne Stoker, Jade Brown, Maggie Perryman and Abigail Gonzalez have all had big moments playing defense this season and are a big reason Navarro is so tough to beat.
The Bulldogs have won seven of their last eight with seven shutouts while scoring 34 goals over that stretch. Able, Yamaguchi and Marroquin have all scored two goals this season to go along with their lockdown defensive play.
"We have a very strong back line," said Wilson, whose teams are always fast and difficult to score on, and play an aggressive style that is driven by overall speed."
Wilson was lightning fast and played the game with a driving passion that made her look and defend even faster when she played for the Jamaican National team and later pro soccer before coming to Navarro.
Now she just wants to motivate her team in the playoffs. The Dawgs have lost to only Tyler, the top-ranked team in the nation, and No. 8 Angelina this season.
They face Angelina at 5 p.m. Saturday in Lufkin in the Region semifinals and if they win they are sure to face Tyler in the championship game Tuesday. Navarro and Tyler have played in the title game every year Wilson has been at Navarro, and the two power programs have met more than a dozen consecutive times to decide the Region XIV title.
No matter who Navarro plays, their opponent will be sky-high and ready. Everyone kows how difficult it is to beat Wilson's teams.
"Whoever we play they bring their best game against us," Wilson said."They know what kind of game it will be and everyone brings the intensity when they play us."
Wilson knows what's at stake.
"We have a good team and we know we have to play our best now," she said. "We have struggled putting the ball in the back of the net. We create opportunities but haven't scored like we should have scored.''
They believe they can do it.
"I think this team is as good as any team in the league," she said.
