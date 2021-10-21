No one taped Alicia Wilson's halftime speech to her Navarro Bulldogs, but it's safe to say it had some power in it, and safer to say her players listened.
Wilson's speech got everyone's attention Wednesday afternoon and her players turned a 1-0 lead into a 5-0 romp over Blinn at home as the No. 17 Bulldogs began to wind down the regular season.
Navarro's women's soccer team is rolling again after suffering a pair of tough losses and won their second game in a row and their eighth in their last 10 games on Wednesday and have just one game remaining in the regular season, which ends Saturday at Northeast Texas.
Grace Staunton and Alyssa Smith combined for the shutout, Navarro's seventh of the season, and four players scored, including Lacey Murray, who scored two goals within five minutes in the second half.
Murray scored off a nice cross from Nathi Rojas, who was the NJCAA Division I Player of the Week two weeks ago, to give the Bulldogs a 3-0 lead in the 73rd minute of the game. Then Murray created some space and fired in an unassisted goal in the 78th minute to extend the lead to 4-0.
The Bulldogs led 1-0 at halftime on the strength of Latifha Pascall's goal that came in the 21st minute, thanks to assists from Rafiatu Alhassan and Guinevere Borja, who both scored in the second half.
Then the Bulldogs, who are now 9-4, listened to Wilson and stormed the net, scoring four second-half goals.
Alhassan, who is having a brilliant season, opened the second-half scoring in the 73rd minute to lift the Dawgs to a 2-0 lead, thanks to a nice assist from Jada Brown.
Then Murray bombarded the Blinn net with back-to-back goals before Borja put the final touches on the victory with a goal from an assist from Cristina Obama.
The Bulldogs hope to take some momentum from their last regular season home game into the upcoming Region XIV Tournament and beyond with another trip to the NJCAA Division I National Tournament.
You can be sure there will be some powerful speeches from Wilson along the way ...
