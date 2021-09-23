Daily Sun File photo/Ron Farmer

Navarro's Rafiatu Alhassan (10), seen here driving past by No. 1-ranked Tyler in the Bulldogs' season opener in the spring, led Navarro all spring, scoring 12 goals and handing out 12 assists.

Alhassan has scored five goals this week, nailing a Hat Trick Sunday in a 5-0 victory against Northeast and scoring twice Wednesday in a 4-0 win over Paris. She's scored seven goals in five games this season with nine remaining, beginning Saturday at TVCC.