Navarro's women's soccer team is picking up victories and momentum as the Bulldog schedule finally reaches a stretch of normality.
Alicia Wilson's nationally-ranked Bulldogs played only three games from Aug. 29 through Sept. 19, but now that the season is heating up so are the Bulldogs, who won their second game of the week by shutting out Paris 4-0 Wednesday on the road.
They had no problem taking care of Northeast Sunday at the Roark Montgomery Soccer Complex, where they ran away with in a 5-0 rout, and they came right back three days later, shutting out the Dragons, who managed only one shot all afternoon. It was Navarro goalkeeper Grace Staunton's third shutout of the year and second against Paris.
Rafiatu Alhassan, who led Navarro in scoring in the spring and is leading the way again during the real season this fall, had a Hat Trick against Northeast and scored twice against Paris Wednesday with a pair of goals late in the game.
Alhassan's five goals this week gives her a team-leading seven goals, and she will have a chance to add to her total Saturday as the Bulldogs travel to Athens for another conference game when they face Trinity Valley. That's three games this week in what suddenly is beginning to feel like soccer season.
Wilson's team loves it. It's difficult to build any rhythm or chemistry when you're barely on the field, and both are critical for Navarro's success because Wilson, who was electric when she played the game at breakneck speed, wants a team that reflects the coach -- a fast-and-furious group that flies to the ball and leaves opponents in their wake.
It's that time of year when the schedule picks up the pace and Wilson's approach to the game serves her team even a greater advantage. Opponents know they can't run with Navarro and that's why some flop on the field to slow down the tempo of the game and come at Navarro with a tough and physical style of play in an obvious attempt to curb the Bulldogs' quickness and agility. But when the Dawgs are free to run they're tough to beat -- and that's why they've outscored two teams 9-0 this week.
Lacy Murray opened the scoring in the 21st minute with a nice assist from Jada Brown that gave the Bulldogs a 1-0 lead that held up at halftime, and then the Dawgs unleashed some speed and created some opportunities in a second half that showcased Navarro's chemistry.
Kaede Yamaguchi nailed a goal the assist coming from Marta Forne on a corner kick to give Navarro a 2-0 lead in the 59th minute, and then Alhassan drove home two more goals in the final minutes, scoring at the 86th minute and then scoring again three minutes later to make the final 5-0.
Yamaguchi and Lacy provided assists on the final two goals to complete a memorable afternoon for both as each scored a goal and handed out an assist.
The Bulldogs, who are No. 14 in the NJCAA national poll, have nine games left, including one more with No. 1-ranked Tyler on Oct. 15 at home.
