Guine Borja, from The Commonwealth of Northern Mariana Islands (CNMI), will attend Navarro College and play soccer for coach Alicia Wilson’s Bulldogs.
Borja is excited for the chance to compete in the collegiate level and thanked all the people who made this opportunity for her possible.
“I just want to say I could not have done it without the support of our community, especially our NMIFA president Jerry Tan and the national team coaches and staff,” Borja said.
Before deciding to play for the Bulldogs, Borja was a member of CNMI’s youth and women’s national teams that saw action in East Asian Football Federation and Asian Football Confederation-sanctioned tournaments. She last donned the Commonwealth colors in July 2019, scoring one goal in the CNMI’s 3-0 win over Guam in the Marianas Cup.
Borja was also mainstay of the Paire Football Club and had her mom, Patricia Coleman, as one of her early coaches.
