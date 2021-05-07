Navarro's soccer team is not only handling a brutal schedule, but winning despite the demanding pace of play.
The Bulldogs played four games in five days last week and are playing three games in four days this week, but they have not slowed down. They beat Northeast 9-0 Tuesday and defeated Paris 2-1 Wednesday, and were scheduled to play Jacksonville Friday.
"We just have to do it," Navarro coach Alicia Wilson said this week. "We are playing well and just have to keep playing hard and get through this schedule."
Rafiatu Alhassan scored three goals against Northeast and one against Paris, and Manimi Okada scored two against Northeast and one against Paris.
Guinevere Borja, Rosa Hansen, Diana Godoy and Laia Gonzalez all scored against Northeast. Laura Jansa had four assists in the win, and Kaede Yamaguchi had two assists. Kaitlyn Hale also had an assist against Northeast. Lacy Ann Murray had both assists against Paris.
The Bulldogs' spring season is coming to a rapid conclusion. The Bulldogs have one game left next week, and play Louisiana State-Eunice at 4 p.m. Friday at home before entering the Region XIV Tournament.
