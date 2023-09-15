Navarro's No. 10 Bulldogs women's soccer team is off to a good start again and stayed unbeaten in the Region XIV race with a 2-2 tie against always tough Angelina.
The Bulldogs scored early on goal by Madeline Davis, who took a nice assist from Alexandra Hughes at the 3:31 mark of the first half and the Bulldogs scored again with 6:17 left in the half when Constance Agyemeng found the net after getting an assist from Arie Selvage to knot the score at 2-2. The two teams played a scoreless second half.
