Navarro's women's soccer team just keeps winning despite a brutal schedule that includes makeup games from earlier in the season.
Alicia Wilson's Bulldogs completed a demanding stretch of playing five games in eight days and nailed down their fifth victory in a row with a 3-0 win over Jacksonville.
The Bulldogs not only won all five games without a chance to catch their breath but outscored the five opponents 22-1 on their impressive run.
They dominated the game against Jacksonville, running off to a 3-0 halftime lead and coasting home with their fourth shutout by goalkeeper Grace Staunton in the winning streak.
The Bulldogs first goal was by Manami Okada with an assist from Laura Jansa. The second goal came from Jansa wth an assist from Rafiatu Alhassan, and the final goal was scored on a penalty kick by Kaede Yamaguchi after Alhassan was fouled in the box.
