After waiting and waiting and waiting to open their season Navarro's Bulldogs made it worth the long delay Sunday evening at the Roark Montgomery Soccer Complex.
At least that's what their 11-0 romp over Paris seems to indicate.
That's right, 11-0.
To say Alicia Wilson's team started the fall season off on the right foot wouldn't just be cliche, it would be darn right unfair. Wilson's team was on fire.
"It was a great confidence booster for the group," said Wilson, whose team starts the season ranked No. 9 in the country. "Hoping we bring that freedom to score against Tyler on Saturday."
Navarro and Tyler always play the biggest games (home and away) of any season, and both end up at the national in a COVID-19 delayed season tournament at the end of the season.
Tyler begins 2021 once again ranked No. 1 after winning the title last spring in a COVID-19 delayed season so that makes Saturday's early showdown the biggest game of the regular season until Navarro hosts Tyler Oct. 9.
It also makes the 11-0 party over Paris feel even better for the Bulldogs, who celebrated by watching nine players score.
Rafiatu Alhassan and Daniela Pena scored two goals each and Melissa Olivares, Nathalie Rojas, Isabella Benavidez, Jada Brown, Marta Forne, Kaede Yamagushi and Cristina Obama all scored a goal for Navarro.
Olivares had three assists and Yamagushi and Pena each had an assist as well as Sydney Robinson and Lacy Murray.
