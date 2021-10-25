Navarro's women's soccer team wrapped up the regular season with a three-game winning streak and now head to the Region XIV Tournament after a strong finish, beating Jacksonville 2-0, running by Blinn 5-0 and putting the final touches on the season with a 3-0 win over Northeast Texas on Saturday.
Alicia Wilson's nationally-ranked Bulldogs were led by Nevillegail Able, who scored twice in the first half and goalkeeper Grace Staunton, who nailed down her eighth shutout for the 10-4 Bulldogs.
Able drilled home goals at the 20-minute mark and came back 10 minutes later to score again in the first half. Nathi Rojas, who was recently named the NJCAA Division I Player of the Week, scored at the 47th minute. It was her 10th goal of the season and opened the second half. Melike Dincel had two assists.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.