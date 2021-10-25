Daily Sun File photo/Ron Farmer

Navarro's Nathi Rojas (right) battles for the ball against Blinn. Rojas scored her 10th goal of the season in Navarro's regular season final -- a 3-0 win over Northeast. on Saturday The Bulldogs finished with a three-game winning streak with victories over Jacksonville (2-0), Blinn (5-0) and Northeast (3-0) as goalkeeper Grace Staunton nailed down her eighth shutout of the season.