Alicia Wilson can see and feel the pieces coming together, and she likes what she sees.
It's that time of year for Navarro's women's soccer coach, who has been winning with nationally-ranked Bulldog teams for a decade. Her Dawgs won Wednesday night at the Roark Montgomery Soccer Complex, which didn't have lights until this season.
Navarro, ranked No. 10 in the current NJCAA Division I poll, beat 12th-ranked Hill College 2-1 in a tight, well-played game. It's early in what Wilson hopes will be a long season -- another season that takes her team to the national tournament.
Wednesday was the third win in a row for her Bulldogs, who are fast and athletic -- just like the Navarro coach, who played for the Jamaican National team and played pro soccer for years before coming to Navarro.
One of Wilson's proudest moments came in this year's World Cup when Deneisha Blackwood was named the FIFA Player of the Game when Jamaica upset France with a shocking 0-0 tie that gave Jamaica it's first point ever in the Women's World Cup. Blackwood was a two-time All-American at Navarro for one of Wilson's early teams.
This year's team is still finding it's identity, but it's a team worth watching and if your team is in Region XIV, it's a team worth watching out for -- Wilson's teams always are.
Payton Wallace and Avrie Selvage scored for Navarro, which suffocated Hill with a "you can't go there" defense that seemed to be one step ahead all night and came up with highlight stops and saves that defined the victory.
Moka Ishka and Alexandria Hughes provided the timely assists for the Bulldogs, who have allowed just one goal during the three-game winning streak, thanks to Sarah Serrano, a fearless and talented goalkeeper.
Wallace, who brings savvy and speed to every game, has scored six goals in the same three-game stretch. She plays with an aggressive style, where determination and focus are part of every shot.
What Wilson likes most about her team are the intangibles that go hand-in-hand with all that speed and talent.
"They're very close," she said. "They're together. They're resilient. If we're down I know we're going to fight to get back in the game.
"They motivate each other.," she said. "They're very supportive of each other. They're a special group."
Wilson said the bond and the leadership come from the team's three captains.
"Our three captains -- Avrie Selvage, Minori Saze and Alexandria Hughes -- are a testament to that," Wilson said.
The three captains and this year's team are a reflection of the coach ...
