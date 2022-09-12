Lacey Murray scored one goal and assisted one another during the second half as unbeaten, ninth -ranked Navarro downed Jacksonville 3-1 in a Region XIV women's soccer match Saturday at The Roark Montgomery Soccer Complex.
The Bulldogs, coached by Alicia Wilson and Abigail Drollinger, won their fourth straight match, heading into Wednesday's critical 5 pm match in Lufkin against Angelina's 16th-ranked Lady Roadrunners.
On Saturday, Minori Saze's goal, on an assist from Freja Solberg-Jensen at 7:07, accounted for the only scoring of the first half. Saze's goal was her second of the season.
Jacksonville equalized matters in the second half at 52:13 on forward Diana Godines' penalty kick.
About 12 minutes later, Murray responded with Navarro's go-ahead score, taking a Rafiatu Alhassan assist to the net for a 2-1 advantage. The Bulldogs padded their lead as Jayven Howarth scored off a Murray feed at 76:13.
NC outshot the Jaguars in the match, 17-8.
NC next faces a 3-1-1 Angelina club that bounced back from Wednesday's 2-1 double-pvertime loss at Tyler and edged Blinn 1-0 Saturday at Brenham.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.