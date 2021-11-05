Navarro's nationally ranked women's soccer team lost 2-1 to top-ranked Tyler in the Region XIV title game in Tyler Thursday and will now have to wait and see if they advance to the NJCAA national tournament in Daytona, Fla.
The Bulldogs, who are ranked No. 10 in the Division I national poll after beating then-No. 6 LSU-Eunice 4-0 in the region semifinal round earlier, and must depend on the NJCAA committee to see if they have earned an at-large bid to the nationals.
They finish the season with a 12-5 record, but three of those loses came to defending national champion Tyler, which is the top-ranked team in the nation.
The Bulldogs always play Tyler, which currently has a 47-game winning streak, tougher and closer than anyone else, and once again the Bulldogs challenged Tyler for the region title.
Rafiatu Alhassan scored for Navarro on an unassisted goal in the 2-1 loss on Thursday. It was her 23rd goal of the season. Navarro has faced Tyler in the Region title game every year since 2008.
