Navarro's Kaede Yamaguchi fires a shot past Angelina. Yamaguchi had two assists and scored a goal in the Bulldogs' 3-1 victory Wednesday, and then had the winning goal in Navarro's 1-0 win over Blinn on Sunday. She scored three goals and handed out five assists in three games.

Kaede Yamaguchi topped off a big week as Navarro's women's soccer team stayed hot with a 1-0 victory over Blinn on Sunday.  

The Bulldogs, ranked No. 13 in the nation, won their fifth game in a row and now move into one of the biggest week's of the season as they face Trinity Valley at home on Wednesday and then have another showdown with top-ranked Tyler at home on Saturday.

The victory in Blinn on Sunday put the finishing touches to another impressive week as the Dawgs won three more in a row with victories over TVCC, Angelina and Blinn,

And Yamaguchi was at the heart of all three wins, including Sunday when she scored the only goal in the close match to secure a victory on Grace Staunton's fifth shutout of the season.

It was close and tense until Yamaguchi took a cross from Guinevere Borja and ripped a shot into the back of the net to lift the Bulldogs (6-2) to a 1-0 lead in the 80th minute.

It was Yamaguchi's third goal of the week. She scored a goal and handed out three assists against TVCC, scored a goal and handed out two assists in Navarro's 3-1 win over Angelina and finished her week with the winning shot Sunday.

