Navarro's softball team brought out the big bats Friday, and after losing a tough 5-3 game in the opener of a doubleheader Jessica-Karanke-Burke's Dawgs bashed Blinn 10-6 with an 18-hit barrage that was led by Tatum Briggs, who brought a big bat with her from Blooming Grove.
Briggs, who was a star for BG's Lady Lions, is one of the best additions to Navarro's lineup, and proved that statement again on Friday when she belted a grand slam to ignite the victory.
The Dawgs played long ball as Briggs, Faith Fernandez and Harley Davis all went yard. Fernandez belted a two-run homer in the second and had an RBI single in the third to give Navarro a 3-2 lead.
Then someone let the Dawgs out in the fourth when Callie Waller brought in a run with a single and Briggs brought the house down with her slam in the five-run inning that lifted the Dawgs to an 8-2 lead.
The party wasn't over. Davis hit a two-run shot in the fifth, and Braylee Forse benefitted on the mound, where she picked up the win, going seven innings. She gave up six runs on seven hits and struck out 13 while walking just one.
There was a long line of Navarro hitters: Maddie Wright went 3-for-4 and scored twice, Alanna Islas went 3-for-4 to lead the way. Waller went 2-for-4 and Briggs went 2-for-4 with a double to go with her slam as those four hitters accounted for 10 of Navarro's 18 hits.
The Dawgs lost a tough game in the opener. They got down 5-0 before scoring three runs in the bottom of the seventh. Waller doubled home a rum and scored on an error and Davis had an RBI single to close to 5-3.
Brooklyn Swacker started and went 5 2/3 innings, giving up five runs on six hits while striking out four.
The Dawgs are now 5-7 and play their Region XIV opener Wednesday in Athens when they face Trinity Valley in a doubleheader.
