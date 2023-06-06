Navarro sophomore outfielder Cynthia Sizemore was selected by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) as a Second-Team All-American on its 2023 NJCAA Division I team.
Sizemore is Navarro's 24th NFCA NJCAA Division I All-American since the 2000 season. She is the first honoree since the 2018-19 season when third baseman Sarah Koeppen was chosen as a third-teamer. Sizemore, a Trinity, Texas native, is the Bulldogs' first second-team All-American since outfielder Miranda Worthington gained the honor after the 2015-16 season.
For her 92-game career at Navarro, Sizemore hit .436, scored 91 runs, hit 25 home runs, knocked in 98 runs and stole 31 bases. She collected 69 extra-base hits during her career, including 40 doubles.
Sizemore has earned first-team all-conference, all-region, NFCA All-Midwest honors in addition to second-team All-American honors.
