Navarro's softball team split a pair of games against Hill on Monday as the Dawgs wrapped up their non-region schedule for a while.
They begin a 22-game stretch (11 doubleheaders) in Region XIV games Wednesday with a doubleheader at home (1 p.m. start) against Northeast. This is the real season.
Jessica Karenke's team will have two more non-region games when they play Galveston College at home April 28 to end the regular season. But for now it's full-speed ahead in a tough region race, which was canceled about this time last year.
The Dawgs are 1-1 after splitting a doubleheader with Trinity Valley last week and now play every team four times with home and away doubleheaders beginning Wednesday. They play at Tyler Saturday as they begin the long road of Wednesday-Saturday doubleheaders.
Braylee Forse was a force on the mound Monday, tossing a complete game shutout against Hill. She allowed just two hits and struck out seven to get the 1-0 victory in the opening game Monday.
The Dawgs scored their only run when Kaitlyn Woodlee brought home pinch-runner Janay Reynolds (who was running for Tatum Briggs) with a bases-loaded fielder's choice in the third inning.
Hill took the second game 6-2, hanging on against a Navarro team that pounded out 10 hits, including doubles by Briggs, Woodlee and Maddie Wright. London Reue and Woodlee drove in Navarro's runs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.