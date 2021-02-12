Navarro's softball team had its home opener Tuesday afternoon -- a doubleheader against San Jacinto-South on a cold afternoon.
The Dawgs, who opened the season with a doubleheader sweep on the road against Ranger, lost 5-2 and 8-0 and are now 2-2 for the season. Brooklyn Swacker took the loss in the opener, allowing five runs on five hits over three innings. Kaitlyn Woodlee finished the game, pitching four scoreless innings.
Alanna Islas had an RBI single in the first and Tatum Briggs belted a solo homer in the third for Navarro.
Woodlee took the loss n the second game, allowing four runs on four hits in 1 1/3 innings. Braylee Forse finished the game, allowing four runs on five hits over 3 2/3 innings while striking out six.
