Nine Navarro Bulldogs earned Region XIV All-Conference Softball honors, coach Jessica Karenke-Burke announced Friday.
The Bulldogs earned four first-team accolades and five second-team recognitions following a 25-21 season that qualified for the league's post-season tournament.
First-teamers included sophomore first baseman Tatum Briggs, utility player Maddie Wright, and freshman outfielders Cynthia Sizemore and Kallie Beasley. Listed on the second team were sophomore third baseman Alanna Islas, outfielder Jordyne Reese, middle infielder Bayja Newby, plus the freshman battery of catcher Nadia Almanza and pitcher Lauren Reid.
Briggs (15-46-0, .338 in 2022) slugged 25 home runs, knocked in 77 runs and hit .348 during a two-year career here.
Wright fashioned bookend batting-average seasons of .374. The Whitehouse native stole 26 of 30 bases, totaled five triples and scored 58 runs during an 85-game career. She had a walk-to-strikeout ratio of 22:21 over two seasons.
Sizemore, a freshman from Trinity, hit safely in 38 of the 45 games in which she played and amassed a 27-game hitting streak. Navarro's centerfielder had 25 multiple-hit games, including eight consecutive and 10 of 11. Sizemore (9-36-11, .432) topped most statistical categories for the Bulldogs, including hits (64), doubles (24) and runs scored (46).
Beasley, a Mabank freshman, bolted onto the scene with a team-high 32 consecutive stolen bases without being caught. She had one-half of those steals during a streak of seven consecutive games. The Navarro rightfielder had four games of three stolen bases among eight multiple-steal contests.
Islas earned second-team honors at third base after providing a giant spark (11-48-1, .316) from the leadoff spot. The sophomore class team-leader in career hits (102) gave the Bulldogs a lineup featuring three players with more than 100 total bases this spring – Sizemore (117), Briggs (108) and Islas (100). The Grand Prairie product pieced together a nine-game hitting streak, going 17-for-32 (.531) with four doubles, five home runs and 20 RBI between February 21 and March 6.
Reese, who was 26 of 27 in stolen base attempts during her career, batted .408 as a sophomore with 16 multi-hit games.
Newby, a middle infielder, batted .324 in 46 games with nine doubles and 27 RBI. A .304 career hitter, the Groves, Tx., sophomore made a successful mid-season shift to shortstop. She was a part of four double plays turned by the 'Dawgs this spring.
Almanza's strong finish was buoyed by a seven-game hitting streak (12-for-23) and an impressive Region XIV Tournament start. The Navarro catcher (7-24-2, .381) delivered some big hits in late, close situations. Against Angelina and Bossier Parish at the regional tournament, Almanza went five-for-seven with two doubles, two homers and six runs-batted-in. Defensively for the spring, she had a 35.7% rate throwing out runners on the basepaths (5 of 9).
Reid (14-7, 2.46) established herself as staff ace by throwing 44 percent of Navarro's 285 innings and recording 12 complete games in 21 starts. While the Canton righthander strung together five consecutive conference wins down the stretch, she had games of 13 strikeouts against Trinity Valley and 11 against NJCAA Tournament qualifier Paris.
