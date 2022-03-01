It's official: Navarro's softball team should never leave town, and while they're at it they might want to forbid Alanna Islas from leaving the campus.
That's the kind of season Jessica Karenke-Burke's team is having.
Just look what they did to Ranger on Monday (and it was not Islas' birthday) at Jesse and Lou Cummings Field in their first home games since Feb.12.
The Dawgs pounded out 26 hits, including four homers and eight doubles in just nine at-bats and belted Ranger 11-0 and 15-3 in the sweetest doubleheader of the season.
Islas? She had a party.
By the time the two mercy-rule games were over, Islas had gone 5-for-6, scored four times and driven in six runs. She belted a homer and smacked a double in the 11-0 opener in a three-for-all performance in which she went 3-for-3, scored three runs and drove in three runs.
Islas leads the Dawgs in production with 16 RBIs in just 13 games, but she wasn't alone Monday. Six players drove in runs in the opener and nine produced RBIs in the 15-3 win, including Islas, who drove in three, and four Dawgs -- Charity Vernon, Olivia Grant, Jordyne Reese and Cynthia Sizemore -- who drove in two runs each.
Nadia Almanza, who went 4-for-6 in the doubleheader, drove in two runs in the opener and a run in the 15-3 romp.
Just for fun Tatum Briggs, Tori Skinner and Sizemore all went deep and Skinner and Sizemore hit their home runs in their only at-bat in the game. Now that's production.
But then again, the Dawgs were playing at home, where they should play all their games. They're not only 5-0 at home this season, but they've out-scored opponents 51-21 in those games.
Lauren Reid pitched a five-inning shutout in the opener, allowing just four hits while striking out four, and starter Bryonna Dent picked up the win in the 15-3 game, allowing two runs over three innings. The Dawgs scored seven in the first and five in the second to build a 12-0 lead.
Navarro is now 7-6 will play its first conference game Friday when they host Coastal Bend College in a 1 p.m. doubleheader. The Dawgs will also be at home Saturday against Blinn in a doubleheader that starts at 2 p.m.
