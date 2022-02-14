It's early -- like before dawn early -- in the season for Navarro's softball team, but after five games coach Jessica Karenke-Burke likes a whole lot about her team.
Don't mention the four-game winning streak to Karenke-Burke. After all, when you've won more than 600 games (625 and counting) you can appreciate winning four in a row, you just don't want balloons and confetti to be part of the conversation.
There is something Coach K does like about her new team.
"They're showing some fight," she said. "They don't quit. They just keep fighting. I think that's the biggest thing you want -- you want kids who never give up. They never feel like they're out of a game. That's what's going to take them where they're going to go in the furure.
"We're doing a lot of good things," she said. "I think we have the tools and the confidence. I'm excited about what they're going to be all about."
The Dawgs have come back in games like it's the normal way to win this season, and they've produced some big innings in their last four games. They beat Temple 8-7 on Wednesday after breaking out with a four-run fourth inning. Tori Skinner pinch-hit and came through with a two-run double on the first pitch she saw, and Jordyn Reese had an RBI single and then Kiera DeCluette, who singled and doubled in the game, drove in a run with a bases-loaded walk.
Temple came back but Tatum Briggs, a star for Blooming Grove's Lady Lions before coming to Navarro, hit a two-run homer to give the Dawgs an 8-6 cushion. Briggs has been hitting bombs all week, belting three homers in the four-game streak.
On Friday, the Dawgs came back again, erasing a 4-0 deficit with a run in the fourth and a run in the fifth before erupting for four runs in the sixth to win again, 6-4 over National Park.
Kallie Beasley singled in a run, DeCluette brought in a run and Alanna Islas, who doubled and tripled in the game, doubled in two runs. London Reue had an RBI in the game and Baja Newby doubled and tripled and drove in run.
Newby came up even bigger on Friday afternoon when she belted a two-run homer in Navarro's six-run fourth inning that erased a 2-0 deficit against Alvin. Reue doubled in two runs and Islas singled in a pair of runs in the six-run fourth, and Navarro went on to beat Alvin 8-6 as Briggs hit another bomb.
The Dawgs (4-1) won another game Saturday, beating National Park 11-8. This time they were down 6-0 before scoring five in the fourth, two in the fifth and four more in the sixth. They pounded out 16 hits Saturday and had 50 hits over the four-game stretch.
Nadir Almanza went 3-for-3 and drove in three runs and Newby had two doubles and drove in two runs. Maddie Wright went 2-for-3 with a triple and an RBI and Olivia Grant had a pinch-hit two-run single, Briggs didn't hit a home run, but she smacked a double and scored twice.
It seemed like every time Karenke-Burke looked up someone new was coming through. Pitchers Bryonna Dent and Lauren Reid led the way on the mound.
But what impressed was the way the Dawgs never gave up. Seems they have plenty of fight in them...
