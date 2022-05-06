Kilgore's Rangers couldn't find an off-ramp and found themselves right in the middle of the road Wednesday when Navarro's convoy came rolling through on its way to the Region XIV Softball Tournament.
The result was all too predictable.
Navarro's powerhouse Dawgs just kept rolling with a doubleheader sweep that produced 36 runs, 22 hits, including nine extra-base hits and four home runs in just (wait for it...) nine innings.
The Dawgs came to the plate just four times in a 21-2 opening win and scored 15 runs in a 15-2 five-inning romp to complete the sweep.
Both Cynthia Sizemore and Alanna Islas each drove in more runs (6) in the opener than Kilgore produced all day.
Islas belted two homers, hit a sacrifice fly and scored three runs with a 2-for-3 performance and Sizemore went 2-for-2 with a pair of doubles and a sac fly and also scored three times while driving in six runs.
Islas picked up another RBI in Game 2 to finish with seven and Sizemore went 2-for-2 with another double, scored three more runs and drove in her seventh run of the day. Who knows what she might have ended up with for the day? Sizemore left the second game early.
The twosome combined for 14 RBIs, seven hits (including a 4-for-4 show by Sizemore), six runs, three doubles (by Sizemore), two homers (by Islas) and a couple of sac flies.
Not a bad daily-double ...
But that's only part of the scorecard. Maddie Wright went 4-for-4, scored four runs and drove in a run in the opener and Victoria "Tori" Skinner had a monster day at the plate.
Skinner had only one at-bat in the opener but made the most of it, blasting a solo home run. Then she put on a hitting clinic while driving in seven runs in the 15-2 win. Skinner went 3-for-3 (that's a 4-for-4 day), scored, rolled a seven (RBIs) to give her eight for the day and belted her second homer of the day.
Skinner has been smoking hot of late. In Navarro's 13-7 win on the road against Northeast earlier in the week, she went 2-for-3 with a double, a triple and a sac fly, driving in three runs. If you're counting along, that's 11 RBI's during Navarro's three-game winning streak with two homers, a triple, a double and two sac flies on a 6-for-7 showcase of hitting.
Abby Willis had a big at-bat in the second game, delivering a three-run double in her only at-bat.
The impressive display of hitting in the Dawgs' final doubleheader was more than enough for Navarro's Lauren Reid to win the opener, going four innings and allowing just two hits and one earned run while striking out three.
Lexi Windsor started and went three innings in the 15-2 victory. She gave up one run on one hit and struck out two. Jacklyn Ortiz threw a perfect inning, striking out the side in the fifth.
The Dawgs are now 24-19 with a 14-10 conference record and headed for the Region XIV Tournament with plenty of pop in their bats and a ton of momentum.
The three-day, eight-team double-elimination Region XIV Tournament begins Friday at San Jacinto South with the top two teams advancing to the NJCAA Tournament (May24-28) in Yuma, Arizona.
