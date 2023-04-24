Navarro's softball team is getting hot as the Dawgs head down the stretch run of their season.
They snapped a six-game losing streak with a 10-0, five-inning Mercy Rule win over Trinity Valley and head into the week with a three-game winning streak.
Five players belted home runs in the romp over TVCC that started the streak. Cynthia Sizemore belted a solo shot,
Taylor Nuckolls went 3-for-3 with a homer, a double, scored twice and drove in two runs. Brinly Burke went 2-for-2 with a homer, scored twice and drove in two runs, Olivia Grant hit a two-run homer and Lyric Perry both hit two-run homers and Cynthia Sizemore belted a solo shot.
The Dawgs scored 10 runs on a dozen hits in just four at-bats and Bree Dent pitched the five-inning distance, shutting out the Cardinals on just four hits.
The Dawgs swept a doubleheader at Kilgore Wednesday, winning 11-2 and 6-4.
Perry hit a homer and a double and drove in four runs in the opener and Sizemore went 2-for-2 with a triple, scored twice and drove in three runs in the five-inning romp.
Kallie Beasley went 3-for-3 with a double and a triple, scored three times and drove in a run and Nuckolls went 2-for-3 with a double, scored twice and drove in two run. Dent went the five inning distance, striking out five while allowing one earned run on four hits.
The Dawgs won their third in a row with a three-run seventh inning to come back from a 4-3 deficit and win 6-4 in Wednesday's final game at Kilgore.
Rileigh Mills had a two-run double, Burke had an RBI double and Sizemore went 2-for-4, scored and drove in a run. Dent pitched one scoreless inning to finish the three-game winning streak with two wins and a save, allowing no runs on just eight hits while striking out six over the three games.
The Dawgs play a doubleheader at Northeast Wednesday and play at home Saturday in a doubleheader against Tyler.
