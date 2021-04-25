Navarro's softball team had a long day in Louisiana Saturday, losing twice to Bossier Parish. The Dawgs' comeback fell short in a 9-7 loss in the first game of a doubleheader, and Bossier took the second game 13-0.
Bossier hit four home runs over the first two innings in the opener to build a 7-2 lead and hung on after the Dawgs mounted a comeback that closed the gap to 9-7.
Alanna Islas drove in a run in the first and a run in Navarro's two-run fourth inning that made it a 7-4 game. Jenna Rude also had an RBI single in the fourth.
Bossier answered with two runs in the bottom of the fourth and hung on after Faith Fernandez belted a three-run homer in the sixth to close to 9-7. Bossier won the second game in five innings.
The Dawgs play a two doubleheaders at home this week. They face Galveston on Wednesday, beginning at 2 p.m. and play Paris in a conference doubleheader on Saturday, beginning at 1 p.m.
