HOUSTON -- Navarro's softball team has arrived at the Region XIV Tournament in more ways than one.
The Dawgs made it to San Jacinto-South's Softball Field, hammering their way down to Houston even before getting on I-45 with a barrage at the plate that included scoring 49 runs on 37 hits (15 extra base hits), and belting seven bombs during a regular-season-ending three-game winning streak.
Then they put an exclamation point on their arrival by upsetting Angelina 6-1 Friday to open the eight-team, double elimination tournament that runs through Monday.
Navarro, the No.3 seed from the East Zone, was the underDawg in the opener against North No. 2 seed Angelina (40-10) but stayed hot and moved on in the winners' bracket where they play Bossier Parish at 5 p.m. Saturday.
Nadia Almanza threw the Dawgs on her back and led the way by belting a homer and a double and driving in four runs with a 3-for-4 day. She doubled in a run in the third and hit a two-run homer in the Dawgs' three-run fifth.
The Dawgs (25-19) won Friday's game with another strong performance from Lauren Reid, who improved to 16-4. Reid went the seven-inning distance, allowing five hits and a run, holding Angelina scoreless until the sixth.
Jordyne Reece got the Dawgs on the board with an RBI single in the second and went 2-for-3, scored and stole two bases. Maddie Wright had a big game, going 3-for-4 and scoring a run as the Dawgs continued to batter the ball, banging out 11 hits.
