Navarro's softball team is back in the Region XIV Tournament for the first time since 2016, and opened play against Paris Friday at the UT-Tyler Ballpark.
The Dawgs went 19-19 this season, overcoming several canceled and rescheduled games to reach the Region XIV Eastern Softball Tournament, a double-elimination, three-day, seven-team tournament.
The Dawgs are led by first baseman Tatum Briggs, who was named to the All-Region and All-Conference teams this week after putting up some impressive numbers.
Briggs, a Blooming Grove grad, hit nine homers and drove in 29 runs and had 43 hits in 113 at-bats, including 15 extra-base hits. She brings a seven-game hitting streak into the tournament.
The Dawgs also saw big seasons from Corsicana grad Jada Woolley, who hit .390, and third baseman Alanna Islas, who hit .378 with 45 hits, including seven doubles.
The Dawgs were led on the mound by Braylee Forse, who went 13-5 with a 3.03 ERA. She pitched 14 complete games.
