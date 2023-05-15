Navarro's softball team had another strong season and four players reaped post-season honors as two sophomores were named to the All-Conference and All-Region XIV First-Team, and two freshmen earned All-Region XIV Second-Team honors.
Sophomore Cynthia Sizemore, Navarro's power-hitting outfielder earned First-Team All-Conference honors and was a slam-dunk choice for First-Team All Region XIV honors.
Kallie Beasley, a sophomore infielder, also was named to the All-Conference First-team and to the Region XIV First-Team as well.
Freshman catcher Brinly Burke, who was the Golden Circle Co-Player of the Year last season for Corsicana's Lady Tigers, had a big season for the Dawgs and earned Second-Team honors on the All-Region XIV team.
Freshman infielder Taylor Nuckolls, also earned Second-Team honors on the All-Region XIV team.
