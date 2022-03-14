Navarro's softball team split a doubleheader in their Region XIV opener Saturday in Athens, losing the second game 8-7 when Trinity Valley scored two runs in the bottom of the ninth to come back and win.
Lauren Reid went nine innings allowing three earned runs while striking out 13 in a tough no decision and the Dawgs went deep to score all their runs as Blooming Grove's Tatum Briggs and Charity Vernon both homered and drove in three runs apiece and Cynthia Sizemore hit a solo shot to bring home the other run.
The threesome of Briggs (2-for-5), Vernon (2-for-4) and Sizemore (3-for-5) combined to go 7-for-14 with seven RBIs to open conference play.
The Dawgs hammered out 15 hits, including doubles from Baja Newby, Jordyne Reese and Abby Willis to beat TVCC 11-3 in the first game. Reese went 2-for-4, scored and drove in a run and Sizemore went 3-for-5, scored and drove in a run.
Nadia Almanza went 2-for-4, scored and drove in two runs, Olivia Grant singled, scored and drove in two and Mildred's Maddie Wright went 3-for-5 and scored for the Dawgs. Alanna Islas also had a hit, scored and drove in a run in the one-sided romp.
Breonna Dent went 5 2/3 innings, giving up five hits and one earned run while striking out five and not allowing a walk to get the win.
The Dawgs are now 11-10 overall and 1-1 in the conference, But they're 7-0 at home and that's where they will be the rest of the week, playing a doubleheader against Kilgore on Wednesday and a doubleheader against Northeast Saturday.
