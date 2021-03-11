Navarro's softball team shook off a bitter walk-off loss at Trinity Valley and blasted the Cardinals 11-6 to earn a split in their conference opening doubleheader on Wednesday.
Harley Davis went 3-for-3 with a triple and drove in two runs and London Reue had an RBI single to give the Dawgs a 3-0 lead, but TVCC scored a run in the fourth, fifth, sixth and bottom of the seventh to edge Navarro 4-3.
But the Dawgs came back in the second game and pounded out 14 hits, including a two-run homer by Reue, and earned the split with an 11-6 victory.
Jordyne Reese had a big game, going 2-for-4, scoring twice and driving in three runs, Alanna Islas drove in two runs and Mildred's Callie Waller went 3-for-3, scored three runs and drove in a run.
Braylee Forse picked up the win in relief, shutting out TVCC over the final 3 2/3 innings on just three hits while striking out three. Forse started the opener and allowed one earned run on four hits over 4 2/3 innings while striking out four in a no decision.
Navarro, now 6-8 overall and 1-1 in conference, will ply a non-conference doubleheader against Hill at home, beginning at noon on Monday. The Dawgs host Northeast in a conference doubleheader on Wednesday.
