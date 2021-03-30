Navarro's softball team split a doubleheader against Kilgore Monday, winning the opener 8-0 and falling 7-3 in the second game.
Braylee Forse went pitched five shutout inning innings, allowing just two hits while striking out two to get the win the win and the Dawgs banged out 10 hits, including five extra-base knocks to beat Kilgore easily.
Alanna Islas, whose home run ignited Navarro's six-run fourth inning, went 2-for-3, scored and drove in three runs, and Jenna Rude went 3-for-3 with two doubles, scored twice and drove in two runs.
London Reue went 2-for-2 with a double and scored twice, and Tatum Briggs, Maddie Wright, Kaitlyn Woodlee, Abby Willis and Bayja Newby all had RBIs in the romp.
Navarro managed only three hits in the 7-3 loss as Reue singled in a run, Wright tripled and scored and Faith Fernandez singled and scored. Forse came on in relief and pitched 4 1/3 scoreless innings, allowing just four hits while striking out six. She didn't walk anyone in either game. Kilgore had built a 4-0 lead before Forse entered the game.
The Dawgs are now 5-2 in conference play and 11-11 for the season. They play a doubleheader against Bossier Parish at home on Wednesday, beginning at 1 p.m., and play Trinity Valley in a doubleheader at home on Saturday, beginning at 1 p.m.
