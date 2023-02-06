Navarro's softball team split a doubleheader against Hill in their home opener, losing a close 3-2 game and storming back to win 10-2 Sunday.
Cynthia Sizemore, who had a big season as a freshman a year ago, started out strong at home, driving in a run with a sac fly in the opener and leading the way in the 10-2 victory with a 3-for-4 performance that included a pair of doubles and a pair of RBIs.
Lyric Perry blasted a two-run homer in the 10-2 win and Jordene Reese went 2-for-3 and drove in two runs. Olivia Grant drove in a run with a triple and Kallie Beasley went 2-for-3 and drove in two runs.
Nadia Almanza, who also had a big year as a freshman, went 3-for-3 with a pair of doubles and an RBI in the loss.
