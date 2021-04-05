Navarro's softball team gained a split against Trinity Valley Saturday when the Dawgs erupted for a seven-run sixth inning in the second game of a doubleheader and beat the Cardinals 9-4.
The wild inning began when Abby Willis, who had two hits in the inning, belted a homer to knot the score 3-3, and the hit parade was on. Faith Fernandez, Jada Woolley and Callie Waller all came through with big hits in the inning, and Navarro starter Brooklyn Swacker brought home two runs on a TVCC error.
Waller and Jena Rude both drove in two runs to help Swacker get the win on the mound. She allowed four runs on nine hits while striking out four and walking one.
TVCC won the opener 10-5, despite a monster home run inning by the Dawgs, who belted three solo homers in the fifth that knotted the score at 5-5.
Tatum Briggs, who has been belting homers all year, Faith Fernandez and Jada Woolley all hit solo shots for Navarro.
The Dawgs now hit the road for a doubleheader in Kilgore on Wednesday and a doubleheader on Saturday at Northeast.
